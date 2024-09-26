Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

