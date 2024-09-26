Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Block by 2,189.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.34.

Block Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SQ opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

