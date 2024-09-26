Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 4,076 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11,016.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

