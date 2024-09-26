Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Separately, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $827,000.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance
NYSE SPMC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $20.65.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $145,787.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPMC
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
