Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,169 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

