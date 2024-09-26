Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

