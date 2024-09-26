Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $297.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at $730,627.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

