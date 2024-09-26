Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $599.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

