Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth $6,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the second quarter worth about $675,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

