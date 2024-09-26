Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

