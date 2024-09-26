Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.35

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,921,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695,000. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 7.94% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

