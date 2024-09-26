Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,857,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AAON by 106.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,706,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after buying an additional 157,699 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 0.1 %

AAON opened at $107.30 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $109.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

