Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.41% of Tenable worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

