Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cabaletta Bio worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,610.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 269,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 1.7 %

CABA stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.