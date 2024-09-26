Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

