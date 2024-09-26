Fred Alger Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $425.92 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

