Fred Alger Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 517.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.21% of CareDx worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

