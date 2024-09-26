Fred Alger Management LLC Has $24.01 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,283 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,420.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.42 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,420.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,266. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

