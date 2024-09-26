Fred Alger Management LLC Has $25.07 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $823,754.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 564,032 shares of company stock valued at $45,444,694. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

