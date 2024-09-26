Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,582 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of indie Semiconductor worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,797 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after buying an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,260 shares of company stock valued at $311,514. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $692.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

