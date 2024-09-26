Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $14.31 Million Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 478,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $60,000.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $48.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

