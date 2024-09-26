Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,963 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

