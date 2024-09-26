Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 107,888 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,888 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,345,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 642.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,776. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.4 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.