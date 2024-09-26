Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 225,740 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $56,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

