Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.