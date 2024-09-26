Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.79. Approximately 110,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 46,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$285.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.5873984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Announces Dividend

About Frontera Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.