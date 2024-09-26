FRP Advisory Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.56. The company has a market capitalization of £354.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,616.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($2.06).

Insider Activity

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £67,896.57 ($90,916.67). Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

