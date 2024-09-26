FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $900,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

