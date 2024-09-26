FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 266,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 91,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.