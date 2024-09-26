Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,937,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 8,006,928 shares.The stock last traded at $9.04 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

