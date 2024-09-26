Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.05

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $80.47, with a volume of 3781100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Futu by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $220,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

