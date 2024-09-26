Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,063.40 ($14.24).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Future to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.38) to GBX 1,310 ($17.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.60) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Future to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.84) to GBX 733 ($9.82) in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.74) on Thursday. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.53). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 926.22.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

