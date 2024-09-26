FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Boosted by Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,264 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources makes up about 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.