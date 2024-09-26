FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.