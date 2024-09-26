FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Wedbush

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

