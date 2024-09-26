G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Shares Down 1.6%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.42. Approximately 15,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.37.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

