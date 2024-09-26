Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 139,734 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

