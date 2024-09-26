Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 14,500 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $795.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,519.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,126.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $212,745. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.