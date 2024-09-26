Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.