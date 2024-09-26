Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 425,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 408.0% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 27.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

