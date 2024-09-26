Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22,933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 179,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,656,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

