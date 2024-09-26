Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

