Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $252,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

