Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 203,300 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.95 on Thursday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

