Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

