Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

