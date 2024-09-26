Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,034.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.