Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 117,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $309.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

