Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NLOP opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

