Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

